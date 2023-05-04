Help needed for birthday bash for soon to be 113-year-old

Cape Town - Nora De Kock, who could possibly be the oldest living woman in Cape Town, will be celebrating her 113th birthday on May 12 and she needs your help to make it memorable. Every year, community activist and humanitarian Carol van Wyk and her husband Stanley plan a bash for her birthday.

This year they want to invite 113 elderly people to De Kock’s birthday celebration but are in need of funding and donations. Carol has been planning and arranging parties for De Kock ever since she turned 100 years old. De Kock, of Kalkfontein, suffered a stroke 20 years ago and buried her only brother, Hannes, nine years ago.

She was born on May 12, 1910, on a small farm in Paarl. When De Kock was first introduced to the media, she lived on her own at the ripe age of 104 and would even walk to church. Today, she continues to clean and cook despite her hearing and speech being a bit problematic.

She is still an active member of her church and receives home visits for her communion and has two children. Nora de Kock, who is possibly the oldest person in Cape Town, celebrated her 112th birthday in style last year thanks to various organisations. She now needs your help to make her 113th birthday special. File picture. Carol said they wanted to make De Kock’s birthday extra special this year: “We want to host the party on Saturday, the 13th of May, a day after her birthday. “The idea is to have those who are less fortunate at the party so they can have a warm plate of food.

“We are in need of groceries or any donation to make the day special as we want to prepare lunch for her and her guests. “We love her so much as she is a God-fearing woman who belongs to the Assembly of God church. “We are not forcing anyone to provide donations.

“I cannot plan anything if I do not have the resources.” Carol said De Kock has never been married and is still very independent. “As she can longer hear so well due to her old age, I am speaking on her behalf,” she said.

Stanley told the “Weekend Argus” it was a privilege to be part of De Kock’s legacy: “As long as she is here with us, we will continue to plan celebrations like these, but we do need the help from the community.” De Kock has outlived Fredie Blom of Delft, who died at the age of 116 in August 2020 of natural causes. Blom was born in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape and worked as a gardener and did not have any children of his own and had, according to himself, survived the first pandemic, which hit South Africa in 1918, the Spanish Flu when he was just 14.