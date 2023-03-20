Help needed for destitute tenants after fire destroy properties

Cape Town - A councillor has appealed for help with shelter for victims of a fire in Kenwyn on Sunday, who lost their belongings. The blaze, that left the victims including school children and a pensioner with just clothing on their bodies, started at about 2pm and was extinguished at 5pm.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire Service, said the cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries were reported. "Fire crews from Wynberg, Ottery and Epping attended to the incident with two fire engines and a rescue vehicle. Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at 5:5pm. The entire structure and contents were destroyed leaving 13 persons displaced," said Carelse. Mark Kleinschmidt, the councillor, said occupants of the five-roomed house and the backyard structures needed accommodation and basics to get back on their feet.

"Sadly a pensioner is among the victims and I hope we get enough to help them out of this situation. Donations are slowly pouring in but I have faith that community members and anyone else in a position to help will come through for us. "We are appealing for suitable accommodation, clothing for all ages - male and women, all sizes as well as children's clothing," he said. Kleinschmidt said the tenants remained displaced and with no material to fix the damages.