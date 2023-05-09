Help police find tow truck driver’s killer

Cape Town - Police are hunting for the killer of tow truck driver and father of three, Reon Walters from Malibu Village in Blue Downs who was shot and killed just over a week ago. According to the police, the suspect fled the scene after shooting Walters several times.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the suspect was yet to be arrested. "The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on May 1 2023 at 7.15pm on the corner of Saxdown and Sunbird Drive, Sunbird Park, where a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally is under investigation. “Upon arrival at the crime scene they (police) were informed the victim was taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle.

More on this Make-up artist's life celebrated by family and friends

“The victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” he said. A source, who wished to remain anonymous, said Walters was parking at Sunbird Drive when an unknown gunman opened fire and shot him seven times and that the bullets had struck the window of the vehicle.

"He was still young and a family man. “It's so sad that we keep losing lives to these shootings. “It is suspected it could have been gang-related.

“We hope an arrest will be made soon,“ said the source. The source further said shootings were uncommon in their community and were increasing since last month. "Something needs to done to protect us and remove these shooters from the streets," said the source.