Herman Mashaba: ‘ActionSA will be the biggest political party in 2024’

Cape Town – ActionSA has mapped out its aspirations for 2024, saying it “believes” it will unseat the ANC as the biggest political movement in South Africa. Speaking to Weekend Argus, party leader Herman Mashaba said although he doesn’t think the political movement will get the outright majority at the 2024 national elections, they will “without a doubt” emerge as the biggest political party.

“The ANC is unstable and is losing support. The DA, on the other hand, is losing its dignity due to its role in unstable coalition politics,” Mashaba said, adding that “ActionSA will be the best” to choose from. The DA’s Dean Macpherson labelled Mashaba’s statements as bold. “That’s a bold claim that appears to be completely unsubstantiated and without any proof. They don’t contest by-elections, so unless they have polling to show this momentum, then it seems more like hype, which is not a strategy,” Macpherson said.

In the event that the green mambas, as the movement is affectionately known, would get an outright majority, it will only have a cabinet of 25 ministers, just three fewer than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government. “Twenty-five ministers, max. We don’t want more, and it can be less. We won’t have any deputy ministers. They don’t do anything,” said Mashaba. “We also won’t have a minister of police. We will have a minister of law and order, and the small business portfolio will be handled by the ministry of trade and industry.”

When it comes to education, ActionSA wants to reduce inequality by ensuring that “all South Africans have the opportunity to succeed in life”. “Our education system must teach critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills that will empower young people to be active participants in the economy,” he said. “Classrooms should never be used as political playgrounds. We must act as one against the politicisation of the education system and break the stranglehold of unions. All children must have access to sporting and cultural development opportunities, which form a fundamental part of childhood development.”

Mashaba added: “Everyone should have access to tertiary education, but free tertiary education is not viable. Instead, tertiary education must be funded through affordable and flexible funding mechanisms.” Mashaba said land reform was also an “essential aspect” of addressing the legacy of the country’s past and must be accelerated. “However, land reform must happen in a responsible manner that protects property rights and investors’ confidence. We oppose the amendment of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.”

Responsible land reform, according to Mashaba, is possible through utilising existing legislative and regulatory frameworks but “requires political leadership that is committed to achieving the equitable distribution of ownership rights.” “Correctly managed, land reform can (be) used to empower emerging black farmers, create jobs in the agricultural sector and provide food security.“ Last month, the newly appointed Western Cape chairperson for ActionSA, Michelle Wasserman, said she was optimistic that the movement would make inroads in the Western Cape at the upcoming 2024 national government elections.

“The response here is overwhelming. People feel they don’t want to vote for the option they previously had. They are so excited to have an alternative, and they are really grabbing it with both hands, so I think ActionSA is going to absolutely grow and thrive,” she said at the time. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said ActionSA’s aspirations are not far-fetched. “The current leadership (of the ANC) has dispensed with all pretences,” Seepe said.