‘He’s the elusive Silvermine slasher’









A lookout bridge at the Sun Valley Wetlands in Brigantine Avenue near the place where Ian McPherson was stabbed to death. Picture: Community Newspapers Cape Town - “He could have been stopped sooner. He was stabbing hikers on the mountain months before he was arrested for murder. He’s the Silvermine Slasher.” This was alleged by a law enforcement officer familiar with the muggings, stabbings and murders that occurred in Silvermine Nature Reserve in 2017 and 2018. The experienced officer who helped put Blessing Bveni, 36, behind bars said he was only willing to be named after the completion of the Zimbabwean’s Western Cape High Court trial, which closed its first week of evidence on Thursday. He alleges Bveni can be linked to a series of muggings and stabbings in Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay and St James before he was arrested for the murders of pilot Doug Notten on January 28, 2018 and pensioner Ian McPherson, stabbed to death for his bicycle on March 13, 2018. The officer is basing his allegations on the modus operandi in all the crimes, the proximity of the crime scenes to Bveni’s Masiphumelele residence and the fact that the mountain crime wave ended after his arrest.

Most telling in all victim accounts, however, was Bveni’s alleged signature. “He didn’t stab just to scare his victims into handing over their valuables. He continued stabbing like he was angry. He just kept on slashing and slashing.”

Bveni’s spree came to an end in March 2018 when he fatally stabbed cyclist Ian Stuart McPherson, 68, on the trail above Brigantine Road for his cellphone, watch, Garmin and mountain bike. Picture: Community Newspapers

Bveni is facing possible life imprisonment for 10 counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder, as well immigration fraud.

The State alleges Bveni attacked cyclist David Bucklow in October 2017 as he crossed Silvermine Bridge near Fish Hoek. He’s also being blamed for the knife assault and robbery of brother and sister Meghan and Damien Steel who were hiking in the Peers Cove area near Fish Hoek on January 12, 2018.

The court has heard how Bveni allegedly struck again on January 28. This time he is alleged to have killed Notten, 57, who was hiking with his wife Julia, 54, in Silvermine above their St James home. Soon after she pepper-sprayed and fled her husband’s killer, Julia told Weekend Argus: “He didn’t say a word. He just mumbled and made animal-like Facing a possible 15 years in jail for Notten’s murder, Bveni is also accused of repeatedly stabbing, and robbing neighbourhood watch member Malcolm Esterhuizen on February 7, 2018 on the Fish Hoek side of Silvermine.

The ghost bike placed in Brigandine Avenue in commemoration of Ian McPherson. Picture: Community Newspapers

The court heard how two days later, Bveni was actually arrested during a street brawl with another man by passing fisheries inspector Anelle Nortier and her friend, a former police officer, about three kilometres from where Esterhuizen was stabbed.

She photographed Bveni after she handcuffed him until the SAPS and neighbourhood watch members arrived on the scene. Police have no record of an arrest and no one can explain why Bveni was set free.

Law enforcement agencies not co- ordinating their efforts allowed Bveni to literally get away with alleged murder, claims the law enforcement officer.

Weekend Argus