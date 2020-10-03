High Court orders queer activists to vacate Camps Bay mansion

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has ordered that the seven activists occupying a mansion in Camps Bay have until midday of Thursday next week to vacate the premises - and as long as they comply, no costs will be ordered against them.

Despite urgent relief in the form of an eviction being sought by the property owners as well as the property managing company, Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo did not order the seven members of the We See You Collective to immediately get out of the luxury commercial property.

The group initially moved into the Camps Bay property two weeks ago, under the guise of an online booking for three nights which was fully paid for. Once the three nights were up, they emailed the property agent informing them of the occupation as an act of protest against spatial inequality and the lack of safe spaces for queer people in Cape Town.

Judge Dolamo took into consideration the fact that three of the seven occupiers have been left homeless during the Covid-19 lockdown, and have nowhere else to go once evicted from the current occupation. He paused court proceedings until he had confirmation from the City of Cape Town that emergency alternative housing would be provided for the three. As this housing will only be available from 8 October, that is their deadline to vacate the mansion.

“The respondents are ordered to vacate the property by not later than 12 noon on the 8 October 2020. There is no order as to cost,” Judge Dolamo ruled on Friday.