High court ruling promises relief to those struggling to pay off debt









File picture: Pexels IF your salary is decimated by garnishee orders every month, there’s a good chance you’ve been illegally overcharged on your debt and can claim money back from your creditors. Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed down a judgment that promised massive relief for South Africans in debt. While the judgment wasn’t a new legal development, it did clarify and reinforce the existing legislation which is meant to protect people who are struggling to pay off their debt. “It always has been law; it’s just been abused by lenders and collectors alike,” said Clark Gardner, chief executive of Summit Financial Partners, which partnered with the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic to take the matter to court. Gardner said nearly every person who has a garnishee order against them could have been overcharged and has the right to claim their money back. “Out of 1.3 million garnishee orders, about a million could be stopped with immediate effect. It’s big amounts,” Gardner said.

“Almost every debt judgment relating to insecure credit would have been overcharged. Anyone with a debt judgment would probably have a right to a refund.”

A garnishee order, also known as an emolument attachment order, is a court order to deduct money from a person’s salary each month in order to settle an outstanding debt. Employers are obliged by law to deduct this amount from an employee’s salary so that it directly services an amount still owed to a creditor. However, unscrupulous creditors have taken advantage of this process by illegally adding legal fees, collection costs and other charges to the total amount of the debt, which massively inflates the amount that the debtor has to repay.

In one case studied by Summit Financial Partners, a loan for R16 000 ended up demanding R57 000 in total repayments and fees. In an ideal scenario, the lenders and collectors who have illegally overcharged should take the initiative to pay back consumers, but that’s unlikely.

The easiest way to claim their money back and to stop further overcharging is to approach their employer rather than going through the courts.

For assistance, contact [email protected]

