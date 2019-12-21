Last week, the Western Cape High Court handed down a judgment that promised massive relief for South Africans in debt. While the judgment wasn’t a new legal development, it did clarify and reinforce the existing legislation which is meant to protect people who are struggling to pay off their debt.
“It always has been law; it’s just been abused by lenders and collectors alike,” said Clark Gardner, chief executive of Summit Financial Partners, which partnered with the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic to take the matter to court.
Gardner said nearly every person who has a garnishee order against them could have been overcharged and has the right to claim their money back.
“Out of 1.3 million garnishee orders, about a million could be stopped with immediate effect. It’s big amounts,” Gardner said.