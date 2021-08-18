High demand for braai wood but access to it is becoming more difficult

CAPE TOWN - The market for braai wood is growing, but it seems that it is becoming more difficult to access. Cobus Meiring, of the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), an organisation focusing on the control and eradication of invasive alien plants, said: “South Africans pride themselves for their seemingly insatiable need to braai, and in the process, they go through millions of pieces of firewood per annum. “A vast proportion of wood used for the braai market is harvested from thickets of invasive alien plants such as wattle, blue gum and Rooikrans, with the rest harvested from indigenous but encroaching species such as sickle thorn and acacias.

“But those selling braai wood on street corners, at fuel stations and chain stores, are increasingly experiencing difficulty in locating enough wood of the right size and age locally.” Meiring added that distributors of braai wood in Cape Town, for instance, say that they now have to travel to Namibia to find suitable wood in substantial amounts, or to the Overberg where there is an abundance of Rooikrans, blue gum and wattle. “Transportation of wood pieces is expensive, and so the price of a packet of braai wood is constantly escalating, and according to suppliers, the prices are cut-throat as it is, and Covid-19 and the national lockdown has had a marked effect on sales,” said Meiring.

A Wood Guru spokesperson told the Weekend Argus that most of their wood is invasive species but that they also import from Namibia. “Any usable resource is going to run out. It does get tough to resource each year with the imported wood being more popular. There has been more of a demand in winter for wood. Although each year is different. It's difficult to gauge when exactly there will be more of a need,” said the spokesperson. Owner of Angus Fire and Braai Wood, Angus Wagner, said he experienced that farmers do not want to cut down their invasive trees and if they do it is at a huge asking price making it difficult for them.

Fire Man Wood Delivery Service manager Robyn Bartes said sourcing wood has not been an issue for them. When there was a water shortage they acted fast and cut down their alien invasive trees and chopped them up. They kept it chopped up and ready to sell. Bartes agreed that there was more of a market now for the braai wood. SCLI is inviting those individuals and entities making a living from invasive alien and encroaching biomass to participate in the development of a strategic framework for the biomass economy. Interested individuals, businesses or organisations can contact SCLI by sending an emai to [email protected] or WhatsApp message to 082 078 1629.