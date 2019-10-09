This after months-long efforts to tackle the sources of pollution which have led to contamination of the town’s water supply.
According to SANParks’ Nandi Mgwadlamba, interventions were taken in February after large amounts of oil were detected entering the Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) which is managed by the Knysna Municipality, leading to contamination.
“The WWTW was badly affected that month, but we can now report progress since February as we have been consistently sampling for oil and grease by taking water samples that are coming into and leaving the WWTW and going into the estuary,” said Mgwadlamba.
She added while they are monitoring the situation pro-actively, sporadic spikes in contamination remain a concern.