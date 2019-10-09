High levels of pollution in the once-pristine Knysna estuary









Knysna estuary. picture: Elle Photos EFFORTS are under way to clamp down on the high levels of pollution in the once-pristine Knysna estuary and surrounds. This after months-long efforts to tackle the sources of pollution which have led to contamination of the town’s water supply. According to SANParks’ Nandi Mgwadlamba, interventions were taken in February after large amounts of oil were detected entering the Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) which is managed by the Knysna Municipality, leading to contamination. “The WWTW was badly affected that month, but we can now report progress since February as we have been consistently sampling for oil and grease by taking water samples that are coming into and leaving the WWTW and going into the estuary,” said Mgwadlamba. She added while they are monitoring the situation pro-actively, sporadic spikes in contamination remain a concern.

“We want to ask residents and businesses not to dispose of oil in their drains or storm water systems that would also lead to the WWTW.”

Sampling of nutrients in the WWTW effluent, including ammonia, PH level, nitrates, suspended solids as well as chlorine, is also monitored closely.

In August, a team visited potential pollution hotspot areas in the Bongani catchment, Bigai catchment and Knysna CBD to discuss remedial actions, where they noted with concern dumping at various spots.

Park manager for Knysna, Megan Taplin said the high readings of ammonia in the water supply was concerning to the survival of both plant and animal life in the estuary.

“We are working with our partners to do more than just sample for e.coli in the Knysna estuary but monitor all potential polluters. Oil and grease influx to the WWTW and sewer system is also being monitored by the municipality,” Taplin said.