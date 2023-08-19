‘High School Jam’ is turning 13 and will rock the GrandWest Grand Arena once again

The much anticipated inter-schools musical celebration and extravaganza showcase High School Jam (HSJ) will be returning to the GrandWest Grand Arena today, after a three-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. High School Jam is a full one-day showcase of high-school performances, music, dance, vocalists and bands promoting the development of the performing arts among South African youth. Ten schools are participating and more than a 1 000 learners are expected to perform.

Karen Burt, director at Inspired Stages Trust and the Organiser of HSJ, told Weekend Argus that the ultimate objective of the HSJ is to unite teenagers, schools and communities through music, entertainment and performance on a world-class stage such as the Grand Arena. The schools taking part include The Bridgetown Theatre Company, Belhar High School, Cedar High School, Elsies River High School, Fairbairn College, Milnerton High School, Muizenberg High School, Parel Vallei High School, Parow High School and Portland High School. The theme of “The only way through is together” is a powerful and relevant message, promoting unity and collaboration among the learners.

Candice Lottering, the head of department at Parow High School, said they were enthusiastic about participating in High School Jam for the second time. “This experience not only allows them to learn from others but also helps build camaraderie and a sense of community among all the participating schools.” Muizenberg High’s Carla Nicholson said this year they were encouraging everyone to fly high in the pursuit of their dreams.

“The power of music is the most remarkable gift we have and we are using our gifts to send our message.” Milnerton High’s Laura Bosman said that she was looking forward to seeing their 200 teenagers give all their love and family vibes to the audience. She said, “And as for the kids – well, they are excited for all of it. I think most of all they can't wait to cheer everyone else on and be cheered on by the other nine schools.”

Ben Sanderson from Elsies River High School said the thing he enjoyed most every year was watching how the learners progress from having nothing to the finished product. “We have missed High School Jam so much and it is an absolute pleasure to be back - the nerves , the vibes, thousands of cheers. We are looking forward to absolutely everything”. Burt said what makes this year different from the previous ones was that this year HSJ was not a competition but a high school celebration and extravaganza showcase with a vision of celebrating, uniting, inspiring and uplifting the youth and communities.