Highlighting the challenges that impact girls

GIRL Guides across the world recently made their voices heard on International Day of the Girl Child. The day, which was celebrated last Sunday, focuses on the need to address the challenges which girls face, to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. To mark the occasion, Girl Guides SA hosted a national virtual youth gathering for its members aged 18 to 30. One of their members, Angela Murphy, 23, shared her guiding international experience after attending the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (Wagggs) leadership workshop in Madagascar last year. “International Day of the Girl is an important way to highlight the unique challenges that impact girls, as well as a way to try and address the issues that prevent girls from having a good quality of life,” she said.

Megan Bannister, 12, a member of Monte Vista Girl Guides, added: “It is a day when girls can speak out about what they believe in and what they want for their future. I painted some rocks with animals to show that we should respect all living things. I will hide the rocks and hopefully they will bring joy to the people who find it.”

Chloë Mallows, 21, a member of Cape West Youth Girl Guides, said she was not aware of the International Day of the Girl Child before this year, but was glad to learn about it.

Chloë Mallows, a member of Cape West Youth Girl Guides. Picture: Supplied.

“Being part of guiding allowed me to learn about this day. To me, it means it is a special day we can join together to raise our voices on issues or visions for the future. It’s a day that brings people together with common goals.”

Communications and marketing chairperson for Girl Guides South Africa’s Cape West Region, Tanya Prinsloo, said every girl is powerful.

“She can lead, learn, innovate and make change. Yet across the world women and girls face barriers, discrimination and inequality. Despite international and national commitments to gender equality, there is no country in the world where women and men are equal.

“The International Day of the Girl is a key moment for us to come together to raise up girls’ voices.

“This year’s theme was my voice, our equal future. It focuses on how girls can lead as a generation of activists accelerating social change.”

This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal.