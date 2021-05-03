Hikers make brave escape from would be robbers

Cape Town - Four hikers were attacked yesterday close to the Soetwater intersection.

“They were attacked in the mountains close to the Soetwater Intersection. One victim sustained minor injuries in the attack, the other two runners managed to get away and hiked back to Scarborough, all three are back safe. Reports that the suspects headed back to Ocean View using the path that leads from Soetwater, behind the water tower. Please be extremely vigilant when hiking in these mountains,” said a Facebook post by Friends Of Table Mountain.

Jock Strachan, a member of Komwatch (Kommetjie Neighbourhood Watch) said it is upsetting that these things are happening.

“People are enjoying nature and suddenly they get attacked and threatened. You can no longer enjoy the beauty. Fortunately, they were able to escape thereby preventing a very nasty experience.’’

One of the victims James Puft said it was a terrifying experience.

“We were walking and think we took a wrong turn and ended up near Ocean View. We saw two guys but we thought okay let's give them the benefit of the doubt. As we got closer they got out with bandanas covering their faces and asked what we were going to give them,” said Puft.

He added that they said nothing because they were just taking a walk.

“They then said they were going to shoot us. We started to run and we got split up. I fell into a ditch and the guy said he was going to shoot me. I don’t know how but I got out to the road and managed to flag down cars. I don’t think they wanted anything I think they just wanted to hurt us,” said Puft.

He sustained cuts and bruises as well as a sprained ankle and hand.