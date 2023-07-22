Hikers unhappy at Western Cape hiking trail closures

The Western Cape hiking fraternity is unhappy about the closure of hiking trails in the province and called for a fair consultation process. A petition sitting at 6 297 signatures, has been started by disgruntled hiking fanatic, Trevor Rennison, opposing the closures.

He said: “Cape Nature is slowly and systematically closing hiking trails in the Western Cape. Particularly in Jonkershoek and Hottentots-Holland Nature Reserves. This affects all hikers who wish to hike in these areas, many of who have been hiking these trails for decades, without incident.” Rennison said that the reasons given for the closures were “sketchy at best, and easily dismissed with sound and logical counter-arguments.” “If nobody opposes these closures, the pattern will continue, and hiking trails will continue to be closed, because Cape Nature is not maintaining them. By leaving the trails to rot, Cape Nature is inviting complaints from the hiking public, and the knee-jerk reaction is to close the trails, citing them as 'unsafe'. The only reason they become unsafe is because Cape Nature failed in their mandate to maintain the trails in the first place,” he said.

Anwaaz Bent, the president of the Hikers Network in Cape Town said that CapeNature had been closing certain trails due to safety concerns validated by the reserve manager and management teams. “Hikers Network has for the past two years been part of a stakeholder agreement with Cape Nature, whereby we are working alongside Cape Nature to look at various trails and generate feedback for upgrades and improvements. “It is our view that these trails have not been closed maliciously to exclude anyone but for safety concerns. We believe that the only way forward is a proper engagement stakeholder and to grow the volunteer base to assist Cape Nature,” he said.

Lyn Barker-Veary, the chairperson of Peninsula Ramblers Hiking Club said that the closure of trails had raised concerns within the hiking fraternity. “These trails have been cherished by numerous hikers and hiking clubs for many years, and their closure has caused frustration and inconvenience for those who seek to explore the natural beauty of the area. “We share the sentiment that Cape Nature's approach of closing trails in response to non-maintenance issues is not an ideal solution. As custodians of these beautiful areas, it is essential for them to take a proactive role in ensuring trail maintenance and rehabilitation. Relying solely on trail closures can be seen as a cop-out, and it restricts access to nature for both local enthusiasts and tourists alike.

“Engaging in proper consultation can help strike a balance between conservation efforts and ensuring the public's continued enjoyment of these areas,” she said. Barker-Veary said the difficulties faced by hikers in Jonkershoek after a fire and subsequent restrictions, illustrated the importance of carefully considering the impact of trail closures. “Uncertain access to trails can disrupt planned hiking programs and create logistical challenges for these clubs, which have been an integral part of the hiking community for many years,” she said

In a statement CapeNature said: “A petition making the rounds, claiming that CapeNature is systematically shutting down hiking trails in the Western Cape, particularly at Jonkershoek and Hottentots Holland nature reserves, holds no truth. “The petition generalises that trails are closed due to lack of maintenance by CapeNature. Trails well frequented by the public on these two reserves, are well kept and maintained on a regular basis. CapeNature can confirm that the long connecting trails between Hottentots Holland and Jonkershoek have been closed for several years, primarily for safety reasons due to challenging terrain that limits accessibility in the event of an emergency, extreme weather conditions during winter and an increasing frequency of wildfire during the summer months. “These trails have been used on occasion by special request only. CapeNature are in negotiation with stakeholders on proposals to effectively facilitate access and maintenance of these trails, with due consideration for hiker safety, access management and maintenance.