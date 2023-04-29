Historic fun run returns

Cape Town – On your marks, get ready to run or walk to commemorate the lives of slaves held captive in Cape Town, as the Slave Route Challenge returns next month. This will be the first challenge since the iconic event was halted by Covid-19 shortly after celebrating it's 10th anniversary in 2020.

Themed #MyCityMyRun the event hopes to see hundreds of Capetonians pounding the streets of the mother city in aid of the Early Learning Resource Unit (Elru), a non-governmental organisation primarily focused on improving the lives of children in the disadvantaged communities. "Be part of this iconic event where we literally see the sights, sounds and historical heritage value of our beautiful Mother City. By entering, you automatically support our race beneficiary," Fatima Allie, the race's spokesperson. Powered by Brimstone, the event caters for all, allowing participants to either choose to enter between a half marathon, or walk or run a 10km and or a 5km distance.

More on this Slave Route Challenge a 'wonderful opportunity to share our history'