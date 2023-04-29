Historic fun run returns

Cape Town – On your marks, get ready to run or walk to commemorate the lives of slaves held captive in Cape Town, as the Slave Route Challenge returns next month.
This will be the first challenge since the iconic event was halted by Covid-19 shortly after celebrating it's 10th anniversary in 2020.
Themed #MyCityMyRun the event hopes to see hundreds of Capetonians pounding the streets of the mother city in aid of the Early Learning Resource Unit (Elru), a non-governmental organisation primarily focused on improving the lives of children in the disadvantaged communities.
"Be part of this iconic event where we literally see the sights, sounds and historical heritage value of our beautiful Mother City. By entering, you automatically support our race beneficiary," Fatima Allie, the race's spokesperson.
Powered by Brimstone, the event caters for all, allowing participants to either choose to enter between a half marathon, or walk or run a 10km and or a 5km distance.
Preparing for this prestigious event, the organisers said in a statement: “This is an event which brings together our community and caters for the entire family, including the disabled. Many celebrities will be joining our runners and walkers."
Allie said participants would have fun navigating through the historical landmarks starting from The Castle of Good Hope, District Six, Hurling Swing Pump, SA Jewish Museum, Slave Bell, Company Gardens, Parliament, St Georges Cathedral, Palm Street Mosque, Dorp Street Mosque, Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, Gallows Hill, Fort Wynyard, Prestwich Memorial, Iziko Slave Lodge, Slave Tree Plaque, Palestine Museum and finish on the Grand Parade.
Visit www.webtickets.co.za to enter the race or www.slaveroute.co.za for more information.