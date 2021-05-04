Hit-and-run accused released on warning following woman’s death

Cape Town – A 31-year-old man was released on a warning after being arrested over the death of a 21-year-old woman in Somerset West.

Jonathan Coetzee was allegedly drunk when he knocked down Chandre Visser with the Silver Toyota Fortuner he was driving on Saturday just after 11pm. Visser was with a friend in Victoria Road in Somerset West.

Coetzee fled the scene but witness Bjorn Henri chased after the driver and managed to stop him in Macassar, about 10km from the scene.

“She flew about 80m and landed badly on the ground,” said Henri. “I was with my family and I noticed that the driver did not stop, so I chased after him.”

Henri said he was driving his BMW at 150km/h, trying to make sure the alleged drunk driver did not get away.

“The way his car was damaged, you would swear it was involved in an accident with another car. The bonnet was badly damaged.”

Damage caused to the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Chandre Visser. Picture: Supplied

“I saw a traffic officer and we pulled him over. The driver was then arrested. When asked why he ran away from the scene, he said he was in shock. If it was not for us, he would have gotten away with murder. How can you drive over a person and not stop?”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for investigation after the incident that occurred on Saturday on the corners of N2 and Victoria Street.

“Two pedestrians were hit by a Toyota Fortuner vehicle. A female in her twenties died due to her injuries while the other victim escaped with no injuries. A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide he appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court yesterday (Monday).”

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the suspect was released on a warning.

“The accused, Jonathan Coetzee, was released on warning to appear in court on 7 October, 2021.”

