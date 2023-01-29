Hitman was paid R1 500 after killing Cape teacher who was ANC activist – court papers

Friends and relatives of a murdered high school teacher and ANC activist Vuyo Duna are calling for swift justice against his suspected killers – a fellow ANC leader and an alleged hitman. Bulelani Yosana, a former ANC branch secretary and former police officer, appeared alongside suspected hitman, James Easton, at the Western Cape High Court yesterday (Friday).

Duna was gunned down at his home in February last year while on his way to work at Bloekombos Senior Secondary School, in Kraaifontein, in what has been alleged to be politically motivated killing. Yosana and Easton face charges of murder and conspiracy to murder. Easton faces an additional charge of contravening the Firearms Control Act after he allegedly discharged a firearm in Duna's yard, a public place.

Yosana was a secretary of the ANC Ward 101 branch which includes Kraaifontein, Wallacedene and Bloekombos. According to the party, at the time of the incident he no longer held that position. The State alleged in papers that Duna and Yosana belonged to opposing factions in the ANC. It's also alleged by the State that Yosana approached an individual who later turned state witness to collect hitman Easton from Khayelitsha and bring him to Bloekombos. Yosana was waiting in his car at a certain spot.

Easton then drove off with Yosana and returned after some time. Yosana then allegedly asked the State witness to take Easton back to Khayelitsha. A day or two later, approximately on February 28, the State witness allegedly took Easton, who said that he had special work to carry out, to Bloekombos again. According to the court papers, Easton opened fire on Duna with a 9mm pistol, hitting him in the chest and head, while he was about to get into his car.

Duna died instantly on the scene. After the incident, the State witness was allegedly instructed by Easton to drive him back to Khayelitsha and on the way told Yosana that "I have done it boss". Two days after the incident, Yosana allegedly deposited R1 500 into the State witness' bank account in order to pay Easton for the job.

Community members gathered outside of court yesterday to demand justice for Duna’s murder and support his family. A member of the Vuyo Duna Foundation, which was set up in honour of his legacy, Linda Tito, described Duna as an activist whose mission was to improve the lives of others. "Duna was a member of the ANC and was a former Youth League leader in the Dullah Omar region and a candidate in the 2021 local government elections.

"He dedicated his life to helping the poor and fought for the placement of learners. "We believe that the killing was politically motivated,“ said Tito. Duna's killing was the third incident to take place after the previous separate murders of ANC councillor, Luyanda Mbele, and ANC member, Bonisile Macanyana.

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said Yosana was no longer secretary of the Ward 101 branch as the leadership term ended in 2020. "At the time of the alleged incident the ANC was in the process of electing new leadership in that branch. However, after his arrest and the murder allegations he was suspended from the organisation,“ said Mtsweni. If found guilty, Yosana might be expelled from the party.

Mtsweni also added that the party could not speculate on the motive behind Duna's murder but expressed concern at the spate of killings. "We will let the justice system take its course," he said. The case was postponed to November 2023.