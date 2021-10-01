HIV transmissions among youth continues to surge

CAPE TOWN - Despite several sexual health and HIV awareness educational campaigns launched by the department of basic education, every week 1 300 young women are infected with HIV.

The National Aids Convention of South Africa (Nacosa) says communities need to play their role in linking young people to services. Colleen Wagner, Adolescent Girls and Young Women Programme Manager at Nacosa said despite the National Department of Health’s PrEP programme and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme for curriculum-based training from Grades four to 12, HIV transmissions among the youth continue to surge. She added that it is important for civil society to play its part in cementing school-based sex education in different spheres in society.

HIV transmissions among the youth continue to surge. SIPHIWE SIBEKO

General secretary of the Gugulethu Development Forum, Vincent Domingo explained that it is the responsibility of community members to actively destigmatise HIV, and educate the youth on sexual health.

“Covid-19 has exhausted many government resources and is at the forefront of political agenda, as communities it is up to us to address the surge of HIV infections which is a huge problem currently facing our youth.”