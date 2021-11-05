Holly to represent South Africa in Egypt

Cape Town - Lifesaving teaches you techniques and skills that you can use to save lives and keeps you fit. Holly Cleworth, 17, will compete in the open category, at the International Lifesaving Federation Africa Championships in Egypt next month. This will be the first time, the DHL Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club member will represent her country. She was selected based on her consistent performances over the past few years.

She said: “I feel very proud and honoured to represent my country and my sport. I couldn’t have received this achievement without the support of my family, my coaches and my teammates. Due to the lack of competing during the Covid-19 pandemic, we were fortunate enough to compete at the national level at the beginning of October which has enabled me to at least experience some competitiveness which is needed for Egypt. I have many fond memories over the years but representing South Africa will be my fondest memory in the future.” Holly was part of Clifton’s junior team which bagged gold at the Lifesaving South African National Championships in Gqeberha last month. Their senior team also won gold, while the rest of their teams finished within the top three in all other categories. This was a first in the history of the club. “I trained and prepared very well for nationals and did better than I anticipated in both my individual and team events. Overall, I achieved victrix ludorum in the girls Under-17 category.

“Clifton put a lot of hard work and dedication into their training and it paid off. I’m very proud to be a member of DHL Clifton Lifesaving Club. What makes Clifton such an awesome club is that we are like one big family. Everyone is always giving 110% and we are always working hard but at the same time have fun,” said Holly, who followed in the footsteps of her sister, Jodi. “I started building sandcastles on the beach, supporting my older sister and eventually I progressed from sandcastles to micro nippers (starting blocks of lifesaving). Lifesaving is a varied disciplined sport, you can compete individually and in team events. It teaches you a skill which you can eventually use to save lives. What I really enjoy is the team spirit and great sportsmanship. I would encourage any youngster to go visit their local club and give it a try because the new season has just started,” she added. Head coach at Clifton Lifesaving Club, James Thomson, described Holly as an incredible, hard-working and focused individual, who has set very high goals.