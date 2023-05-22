Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi displays Thabo Bester ID

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he got permission from Thabo Bester to show the public a copy of his ID. Picture: Twitter

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he got permission from Thabo Bester to show the public a copy of his ID. Picture: Twitter

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town – During a media briefing held by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi today, the minister proudly showed the newly issued identity document belonging to convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

The briefing comes after Motsoaledi insisted that Thabo Bester does not have an ID, and never had one as he was not on the department’s systems.

IOL reported that Motsoaledi said they would also not give an answer as to how many prisoners did not have IDs in Correctional Services centres across the country. That was in the purview of the Department of Correctional Services.

A video, in which Motsoaledi displays a copy of Thabo Bester’s ID was posted on Twitter by the South African Government.

More on this

According to the Tweet the minster said he got permission from Bester to show the public a copy of his ID which was issued on May 17, 2023.

The announcement had South Africans reeling as to why such a big fuss is being made over a convicted criminal.

Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana made headlines earlier this year after their elaborate escape from prison, where he faked his death by allegedly planting an unknown body in Cell 35 before setting it alight to attempt to conceal the person’s identity.

The case is ongoing.

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe