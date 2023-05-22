Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi displays Thabo Bester ID

Cape Town – During a media briefing held by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi today, the minister proudly showed the newly issued identity document belonging to convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

The briefing comes after Motsoaledi insisted that Thabo Bester does not have an ID, and never had one as he was not on the department’s systems.

IOL reported that Motsoaledi said they would also not give an answer as to how many prisoners did not have IDs in Correctional Services centres across the country. That was in the purview of the Department of Correctional Services.

A video, in which Motsoaledi displays a copy of Thabo Bester’s ID was posted on Twitter by the South African Government.