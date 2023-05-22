Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi displays Thabo Bester ID

Cape Town – During a media briefing held by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi today, the minister proudly showed the newly issued identity document belonging to convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester.
The briefing comes after Motsoaledi insisted that Thabo Bester does not have an ID, and never had one as he was not on the department’s systems.
IOL reported that Motsoaledi said they would also not give an answer as to how many prisoners did not have IDs in Correctional Services centres across the country. That was in the purview of the Department of Correctional Services.
A video, in which Motsoaledi displays a copy of Thabo Bester’s ID was posted on Twitter by the South African Government.
According to the Tweet the minster said he got permission from Bester to show the public a copy of his ID which was issued on May 17, 2023.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he got permission from Thabo Bester to show the public a copy of his ID which was issued on 17 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/pbceuAWNhJ— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 22, 2023
The announcement had South Africans reeling as to why such a big fuss is being made over a convicted criminal.
Why is this publication about this criminal guy we have so many Delivery things to be done just sentence him and lock him up for good stop giving us unnecessary updates— Nkululeko Machanyana (@NPMachanyana1) May 22, 2023
I don’t understand, what does he want to achieve with this?— Let’s Try It Once More! (@SergeyLavrovSA) May 22, 2023
Why do you need permission from a criminal!!! You are by far the most useless national govt this country has ever seen! Pack your bags please the lot of you and P off to Russia seeing you love Putin so much!— Annoyed SATaxPayer (@a_sataxpayer) May 22, 2023
So he only got a ID on the 17th May 2023? How did he travel out and back to SA without any ID then? government, you keep shooting yourselves in the foot— Glen (@G_Card98) May 22, 2023
Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana made headlines earlier this year after their elaborate escape from prison, where he faked his death by allegedly planting an unknown body in Cell 35 before setting it alight to attempt to conceal the person’s identity.
The case is ongoing.
Weekend Argus