“Gunshots and bombs, it's loud and insane. I was escorted out of work and now in lockdown. The airport has been seized and we are in lockdown. I never thought I would witness this first hand.” This was how a South African businessman Ash Ramraj described the first day of a civil war in Sudan which has now claimed at least 512 lives and left more than 4 100 injured.

Ramraj diarised his experience of the war, detailing the horror he saw, up until he was taken to safety along with 26 other South Africans. Ash Ramraj tells of his Sudan experience on Facebook. pic Facebook. To date, more than 70 South Africans safely made their way into Egypt, 16 000 people from other nationalities have also fled to the country. Ramraj detailed days of continuous fighting with a little reprieve on day four, where he said: “was a little quiet last night. Sporadic gunfire. I managed to get a little sleep after 3 restless nights. Fighting started early this morning with heavy artillery on the street we in. Supplies running out. People in need of medication, clean drinking water and food. Hoping for a resolution soon and ceasefire. Many countries now getting involved with negotiations between the Military Govt and RSF.”

His last account was day eight, where a 72-hour ceasefire was announced and they were in discussions with the Embassy to find a a way to get him and other South Africans out. They are now a mere bus ride away from home, and are expected to arrive tomorrow or Monday. Two teachers from Diep River, Demi van der Westhuizen and Andre Blerk, are also on the bus.

While attempts to reach the pair were fruitless, family friend and activist Lucinda Evans said they are outraged at the slow response of the South African government in rescuing citizens from the mayhem. South African citizens who were rescued from Sudan, aboard the bus funded by Gift of the Givers make their way home. supplied Gift of the Givers. “I am disappointed in the South African government, I know Demi and her family and even Dirco (the Department of International Relations Cooperation), have been slow in their response. “Our patriots are trapped there and this has shown the disappointing behaviour of the South African government.

“At this point we understand that Demi and Andre are on their way to Cairo and are expected to arrive in South Africa on Sunday.” Rescue operations began this week, some brought from Angola and Namibia and Sudan after the intervention of the South African government and a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gift of the Givers assisted in getting South Africans back and founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Sooliman told of how a South African woman had been separated from her daughter and husband, who are US citizens and did not have passports as well as many others as well.

More South Africans who were rescued from Sudan, aboard the bus funded by Gift of the Givers make their way home. supplied Gift of the Givers. “The anxious passengers are tormented by delays as gunfire and shelling is heard throughout the city,” he wrote on Friday. “There are new logistics as the diplomats have to change direction from Argeen to Ashkate, which is on the opposite side of the Nile River. Egyptian rules, regulations, bureaucracy, red tape and who knows what, significantly delays the process. “The already exhausted diplomatic staff who dealt with the emotional anguish of eight South Africans held back at the Egyptian border for 26 hours because of no documents now have to make a dash to another part of this huge country, they are already eight hours on the arduous journey, exhausted and burnt out as they reach the ferry crossing point, it just closes.

“The next boat is 5am today (Friday), “In the meantime the 40ºC heat, lack of food, water and shelter and the incredible anxiety of the South African woman who was told by border officials that her husband and daughter, who are US citizens, and have no passports will not be able to cross without US Consular support. “If the lady stays, and the SA diplomats leave, she is trapped, if she leaves and the USA Consular support doesn't arrive, she is separated from her family, who knows for how long.

“This is what disaster intervention is all about. Promises that the US family of the South African lady will be permitted to leave Sudan together when the SA diplomats arrive. “The diplomats are first on board the 5am ferry this morning, it's a one hour journey, they've reached the other side, cover the last 50 km drive to the Egyptian border and arrive a short while ago. They are now walking across to the Sudanese side to locate our people and the two Scottish terriers of a South African family that could not take them on Monday.” In a media statement, Dirco confirmed that two buses had been paid for by the South African government and has not updated the latest news on the situation.