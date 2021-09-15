Homeowner loses everything in devastating blaze

Cape Town - A devastating fire ripped through a home in Chestnut Street, Bonteheuwel, yesterday morning. While there was no loss of life everything the occupants owned burnt to ashes.

Joan van Harte whose home burnt down said she was at work at the time of the fire. “I was called by my neighbour who told me the house is on fire. I work in Epping and rushed home. By then the fire department was already there. My brother was at home but thankfully he was not hurt,” said Van Harte. She said 10 people lived on the property – one child and nine adults, all of whom are helping with cleaning up.

“Everything is gone but we are cleaning. I need materials to rebuild my home. Please if anyone could help I will be grateful,” said Van Harte. A spokesperson for City Fire and Rescue Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 8.36am yesterday of structures alight at 76 Chestnut Street, Bonteheuwel. “Fire crews from Epping and Goodwood were on the scene. One formal and informal structure was destroyed in this blaze. An adult male suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated and transported to Vanguard Day hospital. The fire was extinguished at 10:03 and the cause is unknown,” said Carelse.

Another fire broke out yesterday afternoon. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie appealed to the community to rally together to help those that have lost everything because of the fires. He said it was the third fire since Saturday.