Hope being restored in disadvantaged communities in Cape Town

Cape Town - Driven by the deep desire to instil change in disadvantaged communities, a handful of young Capetonians are determined to restore hope and change lives. With the youngest volunteer being just 12 years old, Restoring Hope is an eight-year vision that began in 2015 with young people from the Cafda Village, Retreat, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Southfield and Ocean View communities.

The organisation is now expanding and is working towards a Restoring Hope centre in the Cafda village community. It will aim to provide a safe space for kids and youth. Dale Hendricks, the director and one of the founding members of the organisation, said the youth behind the movement were from disadvantaged communities and wanted to be a ray of light. “We began doing a soup kitchen/soup drive and would use our own funds to buy the soup and began serving the Retreat community. We used our social media and posted about our vision. This is how people rallied behind us and wanted to get involved.

“We were particularly pleased that it was young people who wanted to get involved. Our mission is to work with our communities and make a difference. We run a food security programme that runs weekly and was boosted during Covid. We have a blanket and toiletry drive. “We have excursions in which we take youth to the beach, hiking and a sports programme. We also get involved with our elderly members in the community,” he said. Kirstie Ludski, a volunteer at the organisation, said she got involved by seeing the organisation’s social media posts and was inspired and decided to get involved.

“Upon getting in touch with the organisation, I was invited to their holiday programme initiative. The moment I stepped in, I felt at home, and there was no judgement. I have been able to grow exceptionally. Getting involved with them has changed my heart posture and has inspired me to have a servant heart. A heart of service,” she said. Bryce Jone, a volunteer and donations liaison at Restoring Hope, said her brother was one of the photographers who would capture in pictures the various initiatives run by the program, and she and her family were inspired to lend a helping hand, too. “The work done at the organisation has impacted my life greatly. When we do the drives and initiatives, we meet children who have far less than what we have but are still so happy and positive. This has made me look at my life and driven me to be positive and grateful,” she said.

Hendricks said that though the organisation is always in need of monetary donations, it also seeks assistance with more hands to assist. “There are many ways people can get involved. Transportation of the children to our excursions, fuel, volunteers, as well as food and toiletry donations, too,” he said. The organisation is a Non-Profit Organisation and is committed to partnering with businesses in communities and all interested in lending a helping hand.