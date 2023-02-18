Hope through dance in Gugulethu arts project

Cape Town - A dance project initiative in Gugulethu has incubated young dancers, giving them hope and releases them into the world to make big strides in pursuing their dreams. A deep desire to see change in black artistry, mixed with a passion for her community and dance fuelled UCT graduate, Olwethu Katase to begin free dance classes for young people in Gugulethu.

Katase, who is both an educator and dancer, began her community project, iGugulethu arts and leadership project in an attempt to expose black dancers to opportunities and better resources. “I began as a facilitator in a community arts project and I was working in Samora Machel and Philippi. My experience of teaching dance at black townships, while staying in Gugulethu made me realise that nothing was happening, and that made me rise and start my own initiative,” she said. Mahle Dlambulo, who began dancing in the arts project in his early teenage years, is now a first year student at UCT and is grateful for the opportunities afforded by the initiative.

Children of Gugulethu arts project rehearsing. Picture: SUPPLIED “iGugulethu arts project played a vital role in my life, it allowed me to lead when stressed and I’d attend a class that would leave me feeling better. Through this project I was able to get a scholarship,” he said. Linathi Louw who is now a first-year student at the University of the Free State she is now a confident human being through the opportunities by iGugulethu project. “I have so much to be grateful for with this arts project. Through it I was able to go to the USA. I now know there is nothing I cannot achieve,” she said.

Katase shared that the arts has limited funding and townships have internal politics which make starting an arts organisation difficult. “I approached my old primary school, Luzuko Primary School, which allowed us to conduct dance classes. I am also an educator by profession and I am familiar with the CAPS program, which allowed me to incorporate my knowledge of what the pupils were learning at school with my dance,” she said. Katase began her dancing career at an early age, training at UCT and when she enrolled as a student at UCT, she did not have a culture shock as she was familiar with the background. She wondered how it may be for someone in the township, who does not have the exposure she may have had, and that is one of the driving reasons as to why she does what she does.

“We now have a leadership class for academic excellence. I want the students to excel and not be outsiders. I have employed qualified professionals, I want my students to be inspired,” she said. The project hosts students from 6-18 and is free at the Gugulethu sport complex, and has partnered with UCT. Katase said that the project invites social workers and gives pupils one-on-one talks on mental health. For the project to have sustainability, Katase uses her own funds and recently received funding from the National Arts Council (NAC) which financed the project’s event and showcase.