Horse show in Mamre gives helping hand to youth and equine friends

Cape Town – A group of friends, some whom are training as farriers, have come together to host a gymkhana in Mamre in aid of their equine friends. The event called, Mamre Gymkhana 2021, will take place on November 13 and begins at 9am with a cover fee of R10, with all children under the age of 12 able to enter free of charge.

The event will also showcase bag racing and egg on a spoon races. One of the organisers, Curan Schoeman who is an apprentice farrier said funds raised would to provide feed and facilities for horses in underprivileged areas such as Mamre. Organisers of this year’s ninth annual gymkhana also include William April and Zita Allard. Schoeman is apprenticed to and being taught by James Le Roux, who is a fifth generation blacksmith.

According to their proposal, they hope to provide community development via educating the younger generation about horses. They are hoping to provide the youth with short courses on tractor driving, how to plough, facilitation skills, animal health, breeding of animals and bookkeeping. Schoeman said the aim of the show was also to change the perception of bush races.

“The aim is to create a partnership and to create horsemanship,” he added. He said they were in dire need of sponsors for the event such as trained veterinarians or farriers or the donation of feed for horses. “We do need sponsors as the horses need feed and we require the time of veterinarians and farriers.”

Le Roux said he would be offering his support as a blacksmith and would be shoeing horses free of charge in his spare time. He said events like this were important to showcase the powerful bond between man and horses and it assisted in keeping children off the streets. He is encouraging others to support the event.

“The bond between horse and man is powerful enough to keep the youth out of gangsterism and crime because they have something to live for. “My aim is to keep these horses in a good condition via fundraising so that they are not taken away from them, so that they have goals and something to work towards. “I will contact the relevant feed and veterinarians who would be willing to help and funds can be directly transferred to them.”