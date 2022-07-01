Hospital Trust needs help in bid to boost welfare of kids

“Victoria Hospital is a sister hospital to the Red Cross, and they work together to heal the little ones of our communities.

Cape Town – The Children’s Hospital Trust aims to make a difference at Victoria Hospital, but needs willing hands to make this possible.

“This is part of our vision to support other paediatric healthcare facilities in the Western Cape; Victoria’s current outpatient department has limited ventilation and capacity – and we see over 7 000 patients annually. Our hope is to provide the medical staff and patients with what they need to thrive,” said communications officer of the Trust, Toni Erasmus.

This year, the Trust has extended its arms to help the little ones at Victoria Hospital and had raised a total of R9 019 326 of the R10 million required and will commence the building project in January 2023.

“It is important to go above and beyond for this project because this is an investment in the lives of children that need medical care and treatment. Our goal is to raise R10 million to complete the building project. The public may donate through our website,” said Erasmus.