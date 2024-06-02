House of healing will continue to serve after waiting more than two decades for title deed

Cape Town – House of Healing shelter in Atlantis was one of the first in the Western Cape to open its doors to victims of human trafficking, abuse and women who were accused of murdering their partners more than two decades ago. Now nearly 24 years later, the same shelter is finally legally able to operate independently after its owner and founder, Barbara Rass, received her title deed, following a mammoth struggle where she was obligated to pay rent to the Department of Public Works.

The houses were previously owned by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, also known as Cara (the Criminal Asset Recovery Account), which is administered by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development after it was seized from a shebeen owner. In 2006, Rass received notification that the houses were now allocated to the Department of Public Works and they were instructed to lease it. Rass began paying a monthly rental out of her pocket, including maintaining the property. During this period, Rass, who was ward councillor and founder of the Atlantis Women’s Movement and the House of Healing shelter, continued her humanitarian work which included providing shelter to victims of abuse, rape, human trafficking and those who were awaiting trial for the murder of their partners.

Present day, Barbara Rass in front of her shelter, House of Healing in Atlantis after receiving her title deed after more than 23 years. l SUPPLIED The shelter, which was in a state of disarray, was maintained out of Rass’s pocket and that of generous donors over years who would provide food and carry out repairs. Rass, who retired from politics and as a ward councillor in 2021, told Weekend Argus it has been a long road of success and sacrifice. “It was broken-down houses which were shebeens and were vandalised,” she said.

“My own house, I used for victims and my children gave up their beds. “I was told to approach the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and Scorpions to use the houses for a shelter. “That time it was Rodney de Kock, Hermoine Cronje, from the NPA, and the Scorpions, including Helen Zille, who supported me with the idea of having a shelter there.

“Rodney de Kock had been part of Cara. “The Department of Correctional Services used to bring women accused of murdering their partners there with their children when there was no place for them at homes. “I would supervise and facilitate their visits to court.

“The shelter was also where we had human trafficking victims, at a time when people were not aware of this crime or were too afraid to touch these cases.” Rass said she was then instructed to lease the properties from the Public Works following the handover to the department. She had later been supported by Frank Raymond of Raymond McCreath Inc, attorneys, Conveyancers and Administration of Estates, to obtain her title deed.

Rass said in spite of her battle and struggle, the fight was for the women and children who faced being homeless while escaping their abusive circumstances. “Now this place will continue to be a place of healing for victims. It is also a place which fed hundreds during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. Barbara Rass shares a moment with victims at the shelter House of Healing in Atlantis. The picture is of the early days of the shelter where Rass housed victims of abuse, rape and human trafficking including those accused of murdering their partners. l FILE “We want to continue to keep our doors open for those who are homeless and victims of abuse.

“We are reaching out to businesses and organisations to partner with us to make it a house of healing again as it does need new furniture and maintenance.” According to a letter by the NPA shared by Rass with the Weekend Argus, dated October 2006, in terms of the Poca, Cabinet approved the recommendation of the committee to allocate houses to the Department of Transport and Public Works in 2006. The property will be subsequently leased by the Department of Social Services to an NGO, known as “Atlantis Women’s Movement” with serial number registration, address and ERF numbers attached.

Barbara Rass in front of the shelter, House of Healing, with former victims and children she cared for in Atlantis years ago. l SUPPLIED Raymond, who assisted Rass, said it was a victorious moment for her: “We have known Barbara since her early days of activism in Atlantis and surrounding areas. “She is a very caring person and has committed her life to assisting the vulnerable women and children in the community. “It is correct that we assisted Barbara from time to time, specifically to obtain the title deed for the shelter.

“However it is her success and not ours that should be celebrated. “Barbara is one of those rare people who are scarce in our communities.” Former victim and volunteer at the shelter, Lenore Rhyn, said she commended Rass for her diligence and endurance.

“The day I walked into the shelter, Barbara opened her doors to me, a place where abused women could seek refuge. “Barbara helped me to overcome being a victim and helped me to heal and I later joined her organisation and began helping at the shelter.” Eric Ntabazalila, of the NPA, said their office would be reaching out to De Kock for a response.