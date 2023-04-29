Cape Town – The deteriorating state of Hout Bay Harbour prompted the swift formation of a task team to address a number of issues identified during a recent parliamentary site visit. The harbour formed part of the oversight initiatives to the small harbours around the Western Cape Province, and according to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Nolitha Nontobongwana, it was the worst of all they visited.

Yet the committee believed the establishment of the team, comprising the department DPWI, Department of Fisheries and Forestry, City of Cape Town and SAPS and an urgent call for action was vital to ensure that some of the key issues would be dealt with before the end of March 2024. To accomplish this, the team is expected to have had sat twice by June this year and to continuously hold stakeholder engagements. "The aim is to have tangible results by March next year when our term ends. That cannot be achieved if there's no structure in place to regulate and oversee the work that is to be done," said Nontobongwana.

"That harbour has so much potential and land to be developed into a world tourism site and bring in investors, but it's current state is just a shame. No one would want to invest if the safety and security remains questionable, and the infrastructure is crumbling. "There's a fencing around which is now broken, and bricks from some of the buildings are being removed. Yet the security guards available are only at the harbour master's, side while a lot of suspicious activities are taking place at other parts of the harbour. "Business is evidently dropping. And the biggest mistake is the lack of community involvement. Locals are the backbone of any successful project and if we can't have a buy-in of the Hout Bay community working with the task team, it's unlikely to fully envisaged our plan as it actually needs to address and directly and indirectly enrich their livelihood," she said.

Nontobongwana said the team would prevent finger-pointing between the involved departments as she criticised them for negligence that resulted to the collapse of the harbour. The call was a music to the local businessmen. "Here’s hoping for the restoration of our historically fishermen's and tourism home to its former glory, and the creation of opportunities for the locals, especially the people of Hangberg. “Although it's rich in history, currently it's so embarrassing to take tourists there as there are so many unpleasant scenes of vandalism, dodgy activities and lack of local inclusiveness," said Brent Thomas, founder of Karbonkelberg Tourism.

Chief Regan James, one of the fishermen in Hout Bay, said there was a great need for the consideration of the locals when leasing business properties, awarding tenders and creating job opportunities. "That’s how we can get involved and take ownership of this much valued landmark of our community. You cannot expect people to protect something that doesn't benefit them, or acknowledge their capabilities. We as the leaders have tried countless time to intervene in the situation but our engagements with the authorities never yielded any results," he said. While Forestry and Fisheries’ plays a critical role in the the fishing, one of the prides of the harbour, Albi Modise, the national spokesperson for DFFE, ducked the questions about their plans and involvement in the restoration plans.

And Thami Mchunu, of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, said despite the infrastructure being aged, vandalism worsened the situation, resulting to extra departmental expenditure recovering other facilities. "The departments are due to meet in the second week of May. Thereafter, a draft programme will be developed. The plan will take into account the heritage significance of the harbour," he said. "The newly revamped Harbour Masters Office, winch room, Compliance Offices as well as the ablution block, were subjected to an arson attack in August 2018 and these had to be revamped and partially rebuilt. Prior to this, communal taps have been broken and piping stolen.