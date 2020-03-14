Hout Bay mission group helps secure a bright future for persistent pupil

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Making sure children from disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity of an excellent education is the mission of a group in Hout Bay, which is sponsoring 36 pupils through school. Bright Start takes children from Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay and offers them the chance of a brighter future by paying for them to attend good schools and supporting them until matric. For one girl from Imizamo Yethu, the support has meant going on a study exchange to Germany and winning a R75 000 trip to Aquila Game Reserve for being named Student of the Year. Nicky Ndebele will be the first pupil to go all the way from pre-primary to matric through Bright Start. “Bright Start has changed my entire life because I don’t think I would’ve gone to the schools I’ve gone to; it’s really opened doors for me in that way,” Nicky said. Bright Start’s co-founder, Sally Whitford, said Nicky was one of the first children to join the organisation when it began in 2008.

“She is a great success story and testament to our programme,” Whitford said. “She is also a kind, generous, confident person.”

Nicky went to primary school at Kronendal in Hout Bay and passed a stringent entrance exam to attend the German School from Grade 5.

“Since then she has learnt fluent German and recently completed an exchange to Germany,” Whitford said. “She has worked exceptionally hard to maintain excellent results, with very few resources and little support except from what we and her family are able to provide.”

For Nicky, integrating into a school with a different language and culture was a challenge she took in her stride.

Nicky Ndebele, a pupil at the German School, has won a trip to Aquila Game Reserve for herself and her family by being the top pupil in the Bright Start programme. Picture: Supplied

“It was a huge adjustment going from a non-German home to a German school. I come back home and switch back to Xhosa and English,” she said.

Now comfortable in her academic environment, Nicky is looking forward to her matric dance, and to seeing her work pay off in her final school results - which will hopefully come with an acceptance letter to study further.

“I’d really love to go to Stellenbosch University. I would like to do a BA in Law or International Relations, or an LLB,” she said.

Bright Start relies on donations from the public to sponsor each child not only for their education, but all the associated costs such as textbooks and uniforms. For more information, please visit brightstart.org.za.

Weekend Argus