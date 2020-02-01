Hout Bay proud of its homegrown security app, Buzzer









Photo: File Cape Town - Attempted robbery, 2; robberies at residences, 3; house-breaking, 8; muggings, 9. These are some of the crime stats for Hout Bay over a period of three months, and the low numbers are due to the area’s Buzzer app. And now the residents want to make their app available to everyone in Cape Town. Buzzer, which was built by an Israeli tech company, has an SOS and panic functionality like other safety apps. However, upon sending an alert, the signal goes out to local professional, private and voluntary response teams as well as to the residents of the area where the incident happened. Security experts agree that in South Africa, people invest time, money and effort to keep themselves and their families safe in their homes. Walls, burglar bars, dogs, alarms, private security companies, cameras and ingenious hi-tech security systems are abundant, but what does one do when something happens on the streets? Enter the Buzzer app.

Director of Community Crime Prevention Keri Cross said Hout Bay had some of the richest people in the country as well as some of the poorest and the idea was to find something that worked for all South Africans.

“Governmental emergency response organisations are often unreliable, inefficient or even completely unavailable in some areas. Many neighbourhoods turn to safety WhatsApp groups which have their own challenges, including the irritations of trivial chitchat and the risks of spreading hatred and division.”

This is why a team of Hout Bay residents have come up with a solution.The Buzzer app was created in 2016 based on a definite need for a solution that could efficiently connect neighbours to neighbours and to the local security service providers.

“Given the size of the security market in our country, we expected that an off-the shelf solution would be somewhere out there, but to our surprise there was nothing that suited our needs.”

Cross and her business partner, Jessica Boonstra, decided to organise a workshop with representatives from all local communities. Together with local emergency responders, the residents designed their ideal process in case of an incident and this became the blueprint for the app.

“We wanted to build a solution that is freely accessible for everyone, not just for the happy few who can afford a private security company or an expensive app subscription,” said Boonstra.

Cross said residents were proud of their app and have used it extensively since its launch in 2018 to respond to 16 fires, 25 crimes, 29 medical incidents and 83 suspicious activities.

Resident Camille Paterson said: “Buzzer is an incredible app that connects us all and helps us feel safe and aware, where we can also help or be helped.”

The app is free for residential users and available for IOS and Android.

Private and volunteer response organisations can contact [email protected] if they would like to join the Buzzer network. You can also call Crosson 072 494 4974.