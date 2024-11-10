How an orphan turned Mr. South Africa, empowers youth through sports

Cape Town - In a world where the odds often seem insuperable, Heinrich Gabler, 33, has transformed his life and the lives of countless young people through his remarkable journey from being an orphan to becoming Mr. South Africa in 2019. Hailing from Wellington, Gabler's story is a testament to resilience, hope, and the undying belief that people's belief in one another can change the narrative for the future of many.

Gabler's, who currently lives in Bellville, life was changed at age nine when he lost his mother in a tragic car accident. Abandoned by his biological father, who moved overseas, he found himself and his two brothers entrusted to the care of the Andrew Murray Children's Home, an orphanage. “My father was physically abusive and absent,” Gabler recalls.

This experience could have stilled his spirit, but instead, it ignited a relentless pursuit of a better life. “I always say at the orphanage, life is: 10% of what happens to you and 90% is how you react to a situation. “So I reacted by seeing the brighter side of things, cherishing each day that I had a roof over my head, a plate of food, and the chance for a good education.”

Heinrich lives for empowering kids. Picture: Supplied In his early years, Gabler grappled with sadness and the weight of forgiveness, particularly towards his father. It wasn't until he found faith at age 16 that he began to heal. “When I met the Lord, I found the strength to forgive him,” he said, “and that set me free. I started living the life destined for me.” Gabler recalls: “I remember there was a time my foster parents wanted to adopt me, but I asked them not to take me in permanently because I knew I had a bigger purpose,” he said.

Today, both of his brothers are thriving as businessmen, furthering the family's legacy of success despite their tumultuous past. Inspired by a chance encounter with former Mr. South Africa's Dieter Voigt, Gabler was encouraged to enter the same competition years later which led to a life-changing victory in 2019. Alongside his experience as Mr. South Africa, Gabler also pursued a teaching career, and through this fulfilled a further dream of playing rugby, by teaching the sport to children from similar backgrounds to his own.

The determination to uplift youth motivated him to co-launch Upcycle SA with Voigt, a non-profit organisation that empowers communities through creative reuse of sports equipment. The organisation helps transform discarded sports equipment and materials into innovative, high-quality products that promote education and sports development. This equipment eventually gets donated to underprivileged schools and communities.

“I knew I would only be Mr. South Africa for one year, so I used the next best thing I knew, sports, to continue to share my story of hope. Gabler says the organisation quickly gained momentum with more and more people approaching for help. “Athletes who achieved provincial colours would approach us for help, and that's when I realised we needed to do something more.”

That's when Gabler introduced another initiative to support UpCycleSA's goal. Heinrich Gabler. Picture: Supplied “Optimista” is the Spanish word, translated to optimistic. This is for the red wine and coffee lovers, so we offer these products and all proceeds from the sales go directly to support Upcycle SA.” Through these projects, he reiterates the importance of believing in one self.

“Write down your dreams, visualise them, and understand that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.” Not only does Gabler advocate youth development, he also reflects on his own growth. “I know my story is not normal because I have defied the odds, with the help of the Lord.