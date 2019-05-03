Janine Petersen, founder and CEO of J9 Wines has transformed her unique passion for wine into an iconic brand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - One of Cape Town’s youngest black female wine producers is setting her sights on the vast Asian market. Janine Petersen from J9 Wine has not only taken on a new partner, Kris Simpson, but plans to conquer the Far East as well.

The duo met at a Women’s Day event hosted by J9 Wine and as they say, the rest is history.

Simpson has a background in marketing and Business Studies and the two fit like hand in glove.

First on the agenda for these dynamic divas is a trip to the Pro Wine Asia exhibition in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Kris Simpson, Marketing Director for J9 Wines. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)





“Pro Wine Asia is one of the biggest wine trade shows in Asia and we will be representing four brands, J9 Wine, Lucky Vine Wine, Ecology Wine and Paardenkloof Wine,” said Petersen.

The Pro Asia Wine show runs from May 7 to 10 and the girls hope to throw in a bit of sight-seeing and possibly some shopping.

Whilst in Wan Chai, the divas will be hosting a wine pairing at the residence of the South African ambassador in Hong Kong where they will be given the opportunity to sell their wares to 30 potential buyers.

In total, the women will have 35 meetings during their Far East trip..

“We are really excited about promoting brand SA, especially black producers and brand owners.

After Hong Kong the two will head for Seoul in South Korea where they will be meeting with stakeholders in the food and beverage space.

Petersen recently returned from Shanghai where she promoted her brand, J9 Wine and she said it was “well received”.

Weekend Argus