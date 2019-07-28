Social media influencers like Elizabeth Sobinoff and Mikaela Testa have reported to have lost revenue following Instagram's decision to ban 'likes'. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town - Influencers will have to get a real job if "likes" are removed from Facebook and Instagram, with careers already destroyed less than a week after the ban had been implemented in Australia. Instagram in Australia removed the "like" count resulting in outrage and praise for the decision.

The new rules were intended to remove the fear of unpopularity if someone doesn’t receive many likes. While you are able to post a picture and still be able to see how many likes you get for the picture, no one would be able to see your like count. Similarly, users would still be able to like others' pictures but wouldn't be able to see how many likes it had received.

The ban could soon impact South Africa, which has a burgeoning influencer market. Nadia Jaftha, Aqeelah Harron Ally, Aisha Baker and Kim Jayde have been earning lucrative incomes from sponsored posts and marketing campaigns online.

Marketing campaigns and sponsorships are determined by the amount of likes and followers an influencer has.

Weekend Argus has reported micro-influencers were paid as much as R500 a post, while popular influencers could command between R5 000 and R10 000.

Mia Garlick, director of policy for Facebook Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement the removal of likes was a test.

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love," she said.

“We are now rolling the test out to Australia so we can learn more about how this can benefit people’s experiences on Instagram, and whether this change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story."

Instagram posted that the test had been implemented in seven countries including Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.

The change has seemingly had a negative impact on Australia’s influencers with many users already unfollowing them, according to analytics website Social Blade, while most South African influencers have shown an increase in followers.

Married At First Sight reality star Elizabeth Sobinoff’s page has taken a big hit with over 1 000 followers unfollowing her - she had over 207000 followers.

Mikaela Testa from Melbourne posted a video ranting about Instagram’s like ban, claiming it affected her business significantly as Instagram has been how she advertised her Only Fans website to her almost 50 000 followers.

Testa claimed to be making in excess of AUD $12 000 (R118 596) a month from her pornographic photos, which she sold on Only Fans.

Several other influencers reported to have been struggling to retain followers without the like count.

