The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises March 3 as World Hearing Day to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. This year, this day was commemorated under the theme, “Ear and hearing care for all”. According to the WHO, ear and hearing problems are among the most common problems encountered in the community.

It is therefore very important for us to understand those who have hearing loss, not to make fun of them but to understand them. The following are tips for communicating with people with hearing loss, according to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People: Always face a deaf person. Make eye contact and keep it while you are talking. Try not to look away or cover your mouth, as many deaf people rely on lip-reading to help them understand you. Check the noise and lighting. Turn off or move away from it. Make sure your face is not in shadow and there are no strong lights or sunshine in your eyes.

Keep your distance. Stand a metre or two away from the deaf person. This is important for hearing-aid users, lip-readers and signers. Speak clearly, slowly, and steadily. Don’t mumble, shout or exaggerate – it distorts your lip patterns. Take turns. If there is more than one person in a conversation, take turns talking.