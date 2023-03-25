The ocean is the lifeblood of our planet and balances our ecosystem. That is why it is important for all humanity to continue to protect it from all elements that seek to destroy it, such as pollution. According to the UN, the ocean mitigates non-renewable industry pollution by absorbing 25% of all carbon emission, while generating 50% of the oxygen we need to survive.

“It not only functions as the lungs of the planet, providing us with the air we breathe, but also as the world’s largest carbon sink helping to combat the negative impacts of climate change.” As the ocean gives us the air to breathe, it is important that we learn from a young age how to protect it. There following are some tips of how can kids can learn to love and protect the ocean as advised by Tutor Doctor: Use Less Plastic

A really simple way you can start encouraging your children to protect the oceans is to get them to be conscious of using less plastic. Plastics more often than not end up as ocean debris, which contribute to habitat destruction and entangle and kill tens of thousands of marine animals each year. Help Clean Up The Beach Most kids love a day out at the beach, which is why it’s important to encourage them to also take care of it. Ask them to double check they’ve not left anything behind such as litter, food, toys, clothes or containers. Litter in the ocean is a serious pollution problem that affects the health of people, wildlife and local economies.