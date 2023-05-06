How to teach kids to be ‘Street Smart’

We might not always be with our kids all the time, such as when they are on their way to school or on their own at the mall. These times are crucial, and teaching them to be 'street smart' might save them when faced with such dangers. Social worker Abongile Khwaza said children are most susceptible when they are left alone and unsupervised. She said It is crucial that we teach children to be mindful of their surroundings and, most importantly, the people they interact with.

‘’Parents may find a lot of advice online that will help them raise street smart children. We must equip our children with whatever life skills we can find to help them and ourselves in the process because we can never be careful enough,” said Khwaza. The following are some of the tips that will help your child to be street smart: Stay away from strangers' cars.

If a stranger pulls up in a car and offers you a ride, don't get in. Avoid places that aren't safe. Be sure to keep away from isolated areas. These are places where no one is around, like the woods or small, dark streets.

Expose them to different cultures, environment and experiences Global and cultural awareness and understanding can be established, learned and nurtured over time when given the opportunity to be exposed and immersed in different cultures, environments and experiences that will shape understanding, feelings, and viewpoints about others. Build their self-confidence