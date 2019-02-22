Cape Town - It's one week to go until Huawei KDay - one of Cape Town's premier music events with local superstar headliners including Mi Casa, Goodluck and Craig Lucas. Close to 15 000 people are expected to attend the event at Meerendal Wine Estate on Saturday 2 March to watch performances by some of South Africa’s top musical acts. To make your day as safe and enjoyable as possible, here is a list of dos and don’ts to make your KDay a day to remember.

Gates open at 9am and the first act hits the stage at 11am. We advise that you get there early in the morning, so that you get a good spot and don’t miss any of your favourite artists.

Huawei KDay is committed to bringing you the most live music to make you feel great – so the last act wraps up at around 7pm. That’s eight hours of SA’s best.

There is secure and free parking available at the venue and there is a specific drop-and-go area, where your mom, partner, friend or Uber driver can easily drop you off and collect you later.

Kids are most welcome. Huawei KDay is a great day out for the whole family. Just make sure you keep an eye on them in all of the excitement.

There is a Kid’s Zone at Huawei KDay – but your kids can’t be left unattended. You or a guardian will need to hang out with them.

Please go ahead and bring cameras, beach umbrellas, blankets, picnic baskets and folding chairs.

Outside of the obvious (drugs, weapons, sharp objects), you are not allowed to bring alcohol, gazebos and braais into the venue. You can bring your own cold drinks and water but they must be in plastic bottles.

Cooler boxes and picnic baskets are allowed on the premises but these will be checked to make sure that they do not contain alcohol, cans, glass, or anything else that could be a danger to you and other concertgoers.

There are cash bars and food vendors at the event will cater to cater for a wide variety of tastes.

Please note that once you’re in, you’re in. No pass-outs will be issued. Make sure that you have everything on you when you head to the gates – double-check for important medications, sunscreen, cellphones, etc.

Experience Mi Casa, Goodluck, Craig Lucas, Kurt Darren, Lady Zamar, Youngsta CPT, The Kiffness, DJ Kent, Majozi, Pascal & Pearce ft. Jethro Tait, Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels, Timo ODV, Jamali, Chad Saaiman and Yanga. LIVE on one stage for one incredible day! See you at #HuaweiKDay

Follow @KfmZA @HuaweiZA #HuaweiKDay on social media for more updates.

Weekend Argus