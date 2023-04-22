After collecting non-perishable food for earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria, Chloe Damien Jooste received the Sans Souci Humanitarian Award in Newlands Cape Town. The 17 year old was taken by surprise as she was not expecting something in return for her philanthropy.

“I did what I did because my heart bled for the people who were so suddenly taken out of this life and the thousands who survived,” said Chloe. The Sans Souci Humanitarian Award was introduced in 2020 at Sans Souci Girls’ High School. Principal Shirley Humphrey said that it is an umbrella for academic excellence and humanitarian outreach programmes that speaks to the school’s motto.

Chloe’s father, Colin, said: “When Chloe came to me with the idea of collecting 20 000 cans for earth-struck Syria and Türkiye, I initially thought that she was acting out.” He said he knew her daughter was not playing when she came up with the idea again after two weeks and this time she had a business plan in hand. “My child had a dream that I was going to help her turn into a reality,” he added.