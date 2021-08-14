Humans are not the only ones affected by Covid-19 – animals impacted too

Cape Town - From being isolated, dumped or surrendered, animals have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins said animals have been impacted directly and indirectly by Covid-19.

Perrins said there is much misinformation about Covid-19 which is causing some pet owners to panic and either dump, abandon or surrender their pets. “There have been reports of isolated incidents, but nothing to cause wholesale panic. Based on the available information, to date, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people is considered to be low,” said Perrins. He said, despite having heard such reports, they have dismissed most of them in favour of science-based reports and findings.

“’In order for pet owners to prevent their animals from being infected, it is the same as in humans. They need to wash their hands, sanitise surfaces and avoid unnecessary contact.” Perrins added that many people have had to relinquish their pets due to affordability, and they have noticed a decline in the number and type of pets being adopted. “Many pets are suffering starvation and neglect due to their owners being unable to afford to take proper care of them,” said Perrins.

He said they have experienced an increase in the number of pet owners turning to them for help. Perrins said, parting with a pet is traumatic, and such a decision should never be taken lightly. If in doubt, consult with a professional and be guided by their advice and wisdom. He added that pet owners should guard against believing unsubstantiated reports that their pets pose a risk to their health, since at this point, there is nothing that leads them to conclude that they do.

Veterinarian John McMullen, said even though the SARS-CoV-2 is found in animals, its spread to humans is low, but humans with Covid-19 must stay away from animals. He said the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has conducted a lot of research in trying to find ways to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from spreading, as it spreads faster from one animal to another. Giraffe World said the lockdown closures led to no visitors, which meant the animals missed the visual stimulus of the public.

They said, even animals can get Covid-19 and have heard that lions and tigers have been infected in overseas zoological facilities. Giraffe World added that to prevent infections to animals, such facilities must have sanitising stations for visitor hygiene, increase the barrier rails or buffer zones to limit physical contact between animals and the public. “Limiting the amount of visitors within the physical contact between animals and the public, limiting the amount of visitors within the facility at one time, are some of the measures taken by zoos,” said the facility.