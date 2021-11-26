Hunt on for suspects after police officer killed in shoot-out during Killarney Gardens business robbery

Cape Town: Police have launched a manhunt for two robbers who killed a police officer during a shoot-out at a business premises in Killarney Gardens. Three others, including a second police officer and two suspects, who were injured during the incident on Friday.

Videos of the crime scene went viral on social media, showcasing armed police racing to nab the robbers while a helicopter flew over the buildings. Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old sergeant from Tableview Police Station died after he was shot in the head while another officer was wounded in the head. The hunt is now on for two robbers who managed to evade police while two others, aged 34 and 36, who were wounded during the shoot-out, have been apprehended.

The group held staff at gunpoint at a business in Killarney Gardens. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile was present at the scene this morning, and is expected to visit the family of the slain officer later today. “The loss of the sergeant and the injury sustained by the other police member is unfortunate. We undertake to use all resources at our disposal to hunt the outstanding suspects.

“They must be brought to book. In the same breath, we warn police members to be vigilant at all times as they face brazen criminals who would stop at nothing in the execution of crime incidents.” Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the race was now on to hunt down the suspects. She said the name of the officer would be released once his next of kin had been informed. The case is now in the hands of the Hawks. “Following an armed robbery at a business in Killarney Gardens early on Friday morning by four suspects, police and a local security company responded to a call for assistance,” she said.

“Upon arrival at the business premises, the robbers who had held staff at gunpoint inside the building started shooting at the police as they fled. “Police responded. As a consequence a shoot-out started leading to two police officials wounded and two robbers also injured. “Sadly, a 48 year old police sergeant from Table View who sustained a gunshot wound to his head died on arrival at a medical facility in the area.

“Another policeman was shot in the leg. “One robber, a 34 year old man was wounded and arrested at the scene. Meanwhile, a second suspect aged 36, who also sustained a gunshot wound was apprehended in the vicinity. “Two other suspects are still at large.

“A manhunt for the suspects at large has been launched with additional police joining the extensive search. “The SAPS management has conveyed its sincere condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of the fallen police official. “The name of the deceased police official will be released once his next of kin has been informed.