‘I aim to dump all the toxicity I have been carrying for the past six years on Kilimanjaro’ – Phakeng

Former UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, is taking on Africa’s tallest peak to raise funds to support feminine hygiene, sanitary towels distribution and puberty education for women under the trek4Mandela annual initiative. “Trek4Mandela organised by Imbumba Foundation is celebrating its 11th year with two expeditions in July for Mandela Day and August for Women’s Day; in honour of the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death,” a statement by the foundation said.

Both expeditions will comprise of 22 esteemed climbers, 12 for the July expedition and 10 for the August expedition. Phakeng joins Songezo Mabece, a radio host on SA FM and executives from the JSE as well as various stakeholder representatives who also share in the cause. Phakeng said she has been training every weekend for six months and has climbed various mountains across the country to prepare herself for the worthy climb.

“I have climbed all the mountains in the Western Cape, I have climbed mountains in KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng. I felt it was important to not only expose myself to just one mountain. I did this because I needed to train vigorously to prepare myself for the big climb,” she said. Phakeng said the mountain trail is 72km long and will take four days to reach the top. “We will reach the top on Madiba’s birthday. In my preparation, I ensured that I consumed a lot of protein. I plan to use this climb as a way to conquer all my fears and want to spread a message to women that nothing is impossible,” she said.

Phakeng said she aims to dump all the “toxicity” she has been carrying for six years as completes her climb. “I also want to immerse myself in the understanding that it’s not how fast I get to the top, but rather about getting to the top. I want to conquer fears of fear itself,” she said. An excited and optimistic Phakeng said “watch the space” when asked about what is next for her after the climb.