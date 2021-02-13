I am Educare Centre implements Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure safety of children and put parents at ease

Cape Town - Parents from the I am Educare Centre are comfortable sending their children to crèche during a pandemic. Zayn Jafta, mother of Zoey, who is in the four-year-old to six-year-old class, said children need to keep their minds occupied and learning is part of their fundamental development. “The need for education far outweighs the risk, and children tend not to be at risk of contracting the virus. “I feel very assured of the safety of Zoey, due to the regulations implemented by the owner. I feel more than comfortable and secure that a male principal is overseeing the day-to-day running of a crèche. Each day we can notice a change in Zoey regarding her behaviour. She tells us about all the fun activities she does, sings new songs and dances that she has learned.” Colleen Pinto, mother of Skyeller, who is in the same class as Zoey, said she was scared to send her daughter to crèche.

“After meeting the owner, we followed Covid-19 protocols when entering the crèche. From that moment, we knew this is where we want our daughter to attend. A male crèche owner does not bother us.

“From day one, he made us feel at ease, introduced us to his family and gave us background information about himself and the teachers he employed. My daughter has been at the I am Educare Centre for over a week now and we can see the difference, as she has not attended crèche before.”

Alecia Krieger, mother of Cade, who is in the 18-month-old to three-year-old class, said she was not comfortable with sending her son to crèche during a pandemic.

“We're sure most parents would feel this way. However, the fact that safety measures are in place gave us a bit of satisfaction with having our son at the daycare.

“We are comfortable with the owner being a male. He has always been kind and welcoming since the first day we met him. He even goes the extra mile to have our son stay a few minutes later at the daycare, as we work quite far. Cade always comes home a happy kid, even when we drop him off in the mornings. His vocabulary has improved as well,” she said.