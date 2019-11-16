These were the words of Vuyani Mrwetyana, the uncle of Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, outside the Western Cape High Court following the handing down of three life sentences to former post office worker Luyanda Botha, 42, for the double rape and murder of the former UCT student at the Clareinch post office in August.
The uncle heaped praise on the Saps and the prosecution team for the speed with which the trial was concluded.
It took just under three months for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to finalise the murder and rape trial and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Rodney de Kock, has committed his office to speedily solving such cases.
Botha was also given a five-year sentence for obstructing the administration of justice after he dumped Uyinene’s body in an open field in Lingelethu-West, Khayelitsha, and set the body alight in an attempt to hide evidence. Botha will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 25 years.