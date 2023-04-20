Ian Cameron calls Fikile Mbalula “disgraceful” on Twitter for playing golf during severe load shedding

Action Society director of community safety, Ian Cameron, has called out the former minister of transport Fikile Mbabula for posting a video on social media of himself enjoying life and playing golf while the country is crippled by load shedding.
Mbalula known as “Minister Razzmatazz” or “Mr Fix” serves as the head of elections for the ANC. Mbalula was elected Secretary-General of the ANC at the party’s 55th National Conference in December.
Cameron shared Mbalula’s post and captioned it, “While the country is in the dark with non-stop load shedding some of the cadres take a break from feeding at the trough. @MbalulaFikile you are disgraceful”.
The country is experiencing its worst electricity cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on and Cameron took to Twitter to share his frustration with the ruling party.
While the country is in the dark with non-stop load shedding some of the cadres take a break from feeding at the trough. @MbalulaFikile you are disgraceful https://t.co/8rCUF8ezEr— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) April 19, 2023
Tweeps jumped in on the action.
The problem is government members have never experienced load shedding. They talk about the country suffering but they don't know what that means because they live in luxury with their families.Every dog gets his day.— Nazeema Abrahams (@NazeemaAbraham2) April 20, 2023
He couldn't fix boxing in SA when he was sports minister. Now he can't fix the roads. It's the blind leading the blind. Why is he getting a huge salary. For what??— Ruben Groenewald (@RubenGHammer) April 19, 2023
If he plays golf like he ran the transport portfolio then that course is full of holes— john lange (@JohnLange10) April 19, 2023
A bunch of corrupt thieves having a golf day, hope they are not playing for money per hole imagine the cheating there!— will dave (@willdav49462260) April 20, 2023
Others came to Mbaks’s defence and were of the opinion that Cameron should mind his business and “take a chill pill”.
He doesn't work at Eskom or any SOE.....not even any government department ☺️, so take a chill pill 💊. pic.twitter.com/Ctvg8uQsHk— Williams Phiri (@Phiri13Williams) April 19, 2023
Some of the anger is misdirected so he is not supposed to live his life, is he a government spokesperson or Eskom CEO 👀![CDATA[]]>😞— thomas Hobyane (@thomas_hobyane) April 20, 2023
Wena you must just form a political party and stop pretending like a social justice activist. Your partisanship is difficult to conceal. You are disgusting— Thembinkosi Mawonga (@therawongst) April 20, 2023
