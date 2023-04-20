Ian Cameron calls Fikile Mbalula “disgraceful” on Twitter for playing golf during severe load shedding

Action Society director of community safety, Ian Cameron, has called out the former minister of transport Fikile Mbabula for posting a video on social media of himself enjoying life and playing golf while the country is crippled by load shedding.

Mbalula known as “Minister Razzmatazz” or “Mr Fix” serves as the head of elections for the ANC. Mbalula was elected Secretary-General of the ANC at the party’s 55th National Conference in December.

Cameron shared Mbalula’s post and captioned it, “While the country is in the dark with non-stop load shedding some of the cadres take a break from feeding at the trough. @MbalulaFikile you are disgraceful”.

The country is experiencing its worst electricity cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on and Cameron took to Twitter to share his frustration with the ruling party.