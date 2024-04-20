Iconic Cape Town hotel, The President, leads the way in inclusive hospitality

The President Hotel Bantry Bay is leading the way in inclusivity and accessibility among South African hotels by introducing Deafgard devices in the hotel rooms. The device features a vibrating pad and flashing lights, providing instant alerts during an emergency for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Tent cards are placed in the room with instructions on how the device works, what to do in the event of it flashing and/or vibrating, and WhatsApp contact details for more information and assistance. “In our journey to become more inclusive and accessible, we wanted to improve the guest experience for our deaf and hard-of-hearing guests. The device gives them peace of mind when staying at the hotel, so that they feel comfortable and safe and, in turn, we create a more welcoming environment for our guests,” said Reinard Korf, the general manager. The device is the latest in inclusive measures the hotel has implemented. It has accessible parking bays close to the entrance, as well as wheelchair accessibility to all floors of the hotel.

The Deafgard In addition, specially designed accessible rooms are available, all with wider doorways, hand bars in the bathrooms, and sleek wide showers that can accommodate wheelchairs. Specially trained staff are on hand to assist guests with disabilities, as well as staff who are fluent in sign language. Service dogs are also welcome. In fact, the hotel is pet-friendly for all, so families can bring their four-legged members with them. “We realise how much people love and value their pets and how they improve the lives of their owners, so we introduced a pet-friendly policy as part of our mission to make The President more inclusive to all,” Korf said.

“Pet-friendly rooms are available on the ground floor, with small outside areas for the pets to play. “The rooms feature dog beds, bowls and a toy, and we also have a special dog-friendly menu. We even host a doggy high tea in summer.” The President Hotel prides itself on being family-friendly and offers a range of room configurations to suit families on holiday, such as one and two-bedroom units with separate lounge areas, a children’s menu, a play area, children’s spa treatments, and kids’ foam parties in the pool.