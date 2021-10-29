IEC staff have payment dispute with the commission

Cape Town - With elections starting tomorrow as the special votes kick-off, some Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) employees are not happy with how they are going to get paid. According to the employees the dispute is between area managers and the commission, not all the employees.

Bandile Makapela said the problem was between themselves and the employer on how they are going to get paid. “We were told that the work we will do on October 30 and 31 will be paid separate from November 1, but now we are told the three days will be paid together,” he said. He said usually they get paid by an event they worked on and the two are separate.

Makapela said another issue they have is that they are not being told how much they will be paid for working on October 30 and 31 while they know how much they will get for November 1. He said they were told that they would get paid after the elections but all they are asking for is something in writing that states that and the amounts. “We are willing to work, we just want something in black and white because after the elections one can never be sure if the matters will be addressed,” he said.

IEC provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said they have a group of workers who have since this week brought up their issues with the commission. He said there are other issues from other employees as well. Hendrickse said they have engaged with the workers and the issues would be addressed when the elections were concluded.