Mandisa Monakali is a domestic violence survivor and activist whose own experience led her to establish Ilitha Labantu.

Cape Town - This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Ilitha Labantu by Mandisa Monakali in 1989. The anniversary programme was held at Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha on Friday.

Its featured artwork and photos demonstrates the work achieved by the organisation over the past three decades.

The programme is the first of a series of activities and events to be held throughout the year to commemorate the organisation.

Throughout the years it has prided itself on being a voice of the voiceless and a hand to helpless women and children who suffer domestic abuse in townships.

The day consisted of plays and a documentary about Ilitha Labantu titled Three Decades Strong. More than 250 guests attended the event.

Ilitha Labantu chairperson Nontuthuzelo Mthwana said: “The launch is an opportunity to reflect back on the history of Ilitha Labantu, a women’s movement that was formed in the heart of apartheid.”

Motivational speakers such as commissioner on the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities Nokuzola Mndende and founder Monakali said a few words about domestic violence and abuse.

“I founded the organisation after I broke away from my abusive situation with my ex-husband and I formed Ilitha Labantu in 1989 to empower women who were in similar situations like myself,” said Monakali.

The organisation works with traditional, religious and political sectors of the community and claims to have helped more than 54 000 women and children.

Although the organisation’s services have broadened to men and boys, Ilitha remains the first to help survivors of abuse in townships.

“When I formed Ilitha Labantu there were other organisations that offered similar services, however, they were based in town. Women survivors of abuse had to travel long distances.

“When they did come across other organisations that wanted to assist them, there was a language barrier as their medium of communication was English and many women in the townships were Xhosa-speaking,” added Monakali.

The Ilitha organisation specialises in fighting violence against women and children in disadvantaged areas. It provides free counselling, advice and education for victims of abuse.

“Women’s Month is celebrated against the backdrop of 25 years of democracy in South Africa and the 63rd anniversary of the Women’s March of 1956. These momentous occasions serve as a reminder of how far we have come as a nation and it dawns upon us to reflect critically on where we are heading,” said Monakali.

