Illegal taxi rank sees spate of robberies in taxis increase

Cape Town - There has been a spate of robberies inside taxis in the Goodwood area. This is according to Goodwood community policing forum (CPF) chairman John Ross. Just last week, SAPS released a statement stating that Goodwood Police were grateful for a possible breakthrough regarding robberies inside taxis.

“Two members attached to Metro Police arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 25, for robbery, after they were stopped by complainants in Voortrekker Road and investigated to glean information regarding a robbery incident. According to a complainant, she was threatened with a knife and robbed inside a taxi,” said the statement. The complainant mentioned that she and a friend boarded the taxi in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood, and there were four people inside the taxi, including the driver and sliding door operator. While driving, the driver of the taxi passed a knife to the sliding door operator. With that knife, she was threatened and pushed around until she had to hand over her cellphone. After the cellphone was taken, the suspects forced the complainant and her friend out of the taxi. Ross said that there had been an illegal taxi rank formation that has been hard to police, but that police were trying their best.

In an unrelated matter, also last week, Goodwood SAPS responded to a robbery incident that ended with the arrests of two men shortly after the incident. “The victim was walking in Voortrekker Road, when two suspects approached her. One suspect threatened her and said that his partner will shoot her if she does not hand over her cellphone. Out of fear for her life, she immediately gave them her Samsung phone and they fled on foot,” read the police statement. Police members are said to have seen the suspects running to an open field, opposite Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. Officers gave chase and arrested both suspects. While the members searched the suspects and found the stolen phone, the victim pointed out the two suspects.

When the members spotted the taxi in Bellville, the driver attempted to drive away but was pulled over. The two suspects were identified by the complainant and arrested for robbery. “Voortrekker Road has always been a problem and adjoining streets, where petty crimes take place, like children's phones being stolen as they are walking,” said Ross. The National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Siya Malele said they don’t expect such acts to take place in a taxi.