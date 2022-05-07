'I’m elated, humbled’ - JP Smith, W Cape new interim deputy leader

NEWLY elected DA Western Cape deputy leader JP Smith had harsh words for the ANC’s ‘corrupt culture’ but was quick to reveal that DA councillor Nora Grose would be exonerated of corruption charges. On Saturday, Smith alongside Tertuis Simmers were elected interim deputy and leader of the DA.

The duo were elected during the party’s provincial council meeting yesterday to appoint new leadership to replace Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned last year following a scandal over qualifications and Albert Fritz who quit a few months later after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Smith, who himself was probed over allegations that he lied about his qualification, was appointed after beating three others vying for the position. “The newly elected leadership now have the responsibility to ensure that all structures in the party are geared towards spreading the message of our proven successes, not only in our province, but to communities in the rest of the country as well,” said Jaco Londt, DA provincial chairperson.

The party will appoint new leadership when it holds its provincial congress in August. Smith told Weekend Argus yesterday he felt elated and humbled by his election. “I’m appreciative of the fact that they had the confidence to elect me.”

In regards to the national election in 2024, Smith said the DA has a “huge mission“ ahead. “I don’t believe South Africa can survive another five years of the ANC since they brought us close to the edge of substantial disaster.” Smith said it’s imperative to give South Africans a second option, “one that does not condone corruption.” He said a local-led coalition agreement will pave the way for this to materialise.

He said it would be false to suggest that the “handful” of corruption scandals that the DA itself experienced begins to amount to the scope of corruption and “integrity failures” that the ANC has exhibiting across the country. “The commitment to ensure integrity has to run deeper than that,” he said adding that a functional meaningful internal disciplinary foundation is what the DA are building on. “The ANC’s step-aside rule is simply not the answer to deal with corruption.

“It’s a beautiful synonym for sick leave, it’s a distraction from a party that has as yet failed to take any meaningful action against any of the party leadership implicated in the state capture reports.” One of the latest corruption scandals that rocked the DA in the Western Cape are that of the DA fraud accused councillor Nora Grose. Grose and her co-accused Reuben Swartz face charges of fraud and money laundering, relating to allegations of misappropriating City funds intended for food relief last year.

It is also alleged that Grose and Swartz, chairmen of the South African Religious Civic Organisation, conspired to divert aid funds from the City to a church in Table View, to which some City officials are said to be connected. Smith said he was confident that Grose would soon be a free women. “I was told her case will be withdrawn sooner or later, because there is no substance and there has been no substantive evidence laid on the matter.”

Smith said once the case has been withdrawn Grose would hit back with a wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution case. “It looks like there has been a fairly irregular abuse of the criminal justice system to target her.” At the moment Grose is not holding any official position and is suspended.

Smith said one of his first tasks as interim deputy leader was to built a political school within the DA. “This is to train up young activists so that they can be more empowered and that they can be better future leaders.” Smith beat MPL Wendy Philander and Breede Valley mayor Antoinette Steyn and councillor Megann Goedeman for the position.