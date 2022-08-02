‘I’m going back to the show I called home,’ says Katlego Maboe

Well-known television presenter Katlego Maboe says he can’t wait to return to the morning show ‘Expresso’. This comes after it emerged on Tuesday morning that Maboe will rejoin the team, effective from Monday next week.

In October 2020, Maboe made headlines after allegations of infidelity and domestic violence were made against him on social media by his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller. Muller consequently asked the court for an interdict against Maboe. But he was acquitted of all charges in January.

The allegations led to, among other things, Maboe losing his job as a presenter on the ‘Expresso’ morning show on television. The OUTsurance commercials in which Maboe appeared were also discontinued. In an emotional interview with Weekend Argus, Maboe said: “I’m focused on next week Monday ... I’m looking forward to see my teammates again and to experience that energy that I know is on set with everyone that I worked with for so long.” Maboe conceded to being nervous.

“I’m certainly nervous,” he said. “The nerves that one experiences getting back on stage or behind the camera never go away, and I guess they are heightened now that I’m going back to the show I called home for such a long time.” He also expressed his gratitude to his friends and family, who supported him during this period. “Thank you to those fans that have given me so much courage from day one, and the people who send almost daily emails of encouragement,” he said.

“I am so eternally grateful ... if it weren’t for them (the fans), I don’t think this would have been possible.” Maboe said the early mornings would not be a challenge, as he is used to being up before sunrise. “I’ve been waking up at like two and three o’clock in the morning, probably because of all the excitement and the nerves,” he said.