Imaginative book takes kids to the ancient era of dinosaurs

Cape Town – Looking at stimulating your child’s imagination? Get a copy of the newly published Life with Dinosaurs by Amira Karam Ammar and watch them becoming a little researcher. This 25-page book is written and illustrated in an interactive way that encourages a reader to get involved and feel as part of telling the story, pretending to live in the ancient era of the dinosaurs. It comprises games, a questionnaire and an open page to let children use their imagination to complete the story.

“The child is not only a recipient of information. The child is a content creator, a researcher. It raises questions and encourages the child to search for additional information that he or she did not find in the book,” said Ammar. It is based on the era of dinosaurs and the environmental changes that led to the extinction of dinosaurs and their types, as well as other creatures that existed in that era. Ammar used characters such as dinosaurs that eat grass and meat, the mammoth elephant and the sabre cat, which are familiar to children and mostly found in cartoon films. Ammar said she wanted to strengthen the development of interaction between hand and eye with the formation of skills of thinking through the game of words, based on the dialogue language between the child and the book.

